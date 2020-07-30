Eva K. Bowlby Public Library in Waynesburg will now offer contactless delivery of library materials.
Bowlby library cardholders will be able to reserve materials through the online catalog or by calling the library at 724.627.9776.
Only materials currently available in the Eva K. Bowlby Public Library collection are available to be reserved because of the uncertainty of when statewide interlibrary loan delivery services will resume. Only 10 items can be placed on hold per transaction. Library staff will prepare items daily for pick up. When materials are ready, a staff member will call to arrange for a pick up date and time.
The library’s hours for curbside are: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday; and from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
All of the items will be checked out and contain a receipt with the due date. Most items, but not all, are checked out for three weeks. Receipts will include due dates. Upon arriving at the library, patrons are asked to call 724.627.9776 and materials will be placed in the foyer of the rear entrance, near Bowlby Street. Patrons are asked to have their library card available to verify delivery with the staff. Patrons are asked to inform staff if someone else has been designated to pick up materials for a patron and that person will need to bring identification.
Return materials should be placed in the drop boxes at the front and rear entrances of the library.