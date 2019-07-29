Blueprints held a Community Champions event with Rotarians Jay Hammers, Sheila Stewart and Barb Wise on March 21, at the Waynesburg Senior Community Center. The event was in honor of the 2019 March for Meals Community Champions Week. Blueprints Home Delivered Meals Program provides nearly 57,000 meals per year to Greene County’s elderly population. All meals are delivered by volunteer drivers. For information on how to get involved, visit www.myblueprints.org or call Jill Peth at 724-852-2893 ext. 520. This project is funded, in part, under a contract with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging through a grant from the PA Department of Aging, and by the Greene County United Way. Pictured delivering meals to Patricia Henrish are, from left: Rotarian Jay Hammers and volunteers Dave Johnson and Mike Shimek. Joe Cook, long-time volunteer, gets ready to leave the Waynesburg Center to deliver meals alongside Rotarian Sheila Stewart.