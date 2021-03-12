The Blue Ride Committee recently presented a $500 check to The Greater Washington County Food Bank. This money was raised as a joint effort by the Blue Knights Chapter 16 and Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons at the Blue Ride. Pictured, from left, are Rick Cross; Dave Richards, ride chairman; Justin McAtee, director of marketing for The Greater Washington County Food Bank; Mark Harmon; and Rodney Bush vice president for Chapter 16.
