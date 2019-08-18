Area bakers brought their most delectable creations to the Washington County Agricultural Fair last Sunday to be judged as part of the annual baking competition during festivities at Washington County Fairgrounds. Among the baked good entries receiving blue ribbons were:
Orange Angel Food Cake with Pineapple Filling
Note: Cake requires refrigeration
Ingredients for cake:
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
1 cup cake flour
1 small box orange Jello powder
12 egg whites
1 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 cup granulated sugar
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 tsp. almond extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
Combine powdered sugar, flour and Jello powder and set aside. Beat egg whites and cream of tartar until foamy. Beat in granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time, adding vanilla, almond extract and salt with the last addition. Beat until stiff and glossy.
Sprinkle flour mixture 1/4 cup at a time over the egg white mixture and fold in with a spatula. Push into a 10-inch angel food pan and draw a knife through batter to release air bubbles. Bake at 375 degrees on the lowest oven rack for 30-35 minutes or until cracks on top feel dry. Immediately invert cake on a bottle of funnel and cool completely.
Filling:
1 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 small can crushed pineapple, drained well
Beat first three ingredients until fluffy. Stir in pineapple. Cut a 2-inch layer off top of cooled cake. Hollow out a tunnel, leaving a 3/4 inch shell. Fill tunnel with the filling mixture. Replace top and frost cake.
Frosting:
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 egg whites
1/3 cup water
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 teaspoon vanilla
In double boiler, combine sugar, egg whites, water and cream of tartar. With a hand mixer, beat on low for one minute. Continue beating over low heat until mixture reaches 160 degrees on a candy thermometer. Pour into large mixing bowl, add vanilla, and beat on high until stiff peaks form. Frost cake immediately.
Kim Teichmann
Avella
My Best Apple Pie
Ingredients for crust:
1 1/2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup Crisco shortening
1 egg, slightly beaten
1 1/2 teaspoons vinegar
2 or 3 tablespoons ice water
Filling:
4 or 5 large McIntosh apples, peeled and thinly sliced
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
3 tablespoons flour
2 tablespoons butter, cut into small pieces
Small amount of lemon juice
For crust: Combine flour, salt and shortening in a bowl with pastry blender until crumbly, Add egg, vinegar and ice water and mix with a fork until dough is soft, but not sticky. Roll out half of dough on a floured surface and fit into bottom of pie pan. Fill with apple filling. Roll out top crust, seal pie edges, brush with milk and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 minutes or until browned and filling is bubbly.
For filling: Sprinkle apple slices with a small amount of lemon juice and stir to coat. Add sugar, cinnamon and flour and toss lightly. Spread filling in bottom crust. Dot with butter pieces before putting on top crust.
Kim Teichmann
Avella
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cake with Mini Chocolate Chips
Ingredients for cake:
3/4 cup Hershey Special Dark Cocoa, sifted
2 cups flour
2 cups granulated sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs
1 cup sour cream (not light version)
1/2 cup canola oil
1 teaspoon real vanilla
1 teaspoon white vinegar
1 cup hot water
1 tablespoon flour
1 cup mini chocolate chips; reserve 1/2 cup for topping.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease the bottoms of two, nine-inch round or square cake pans and fit them with parchment paper. Sift cocoa after measuring. Combine all dry ingredients in a large bowl.
Add all wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix with a wooden spoon until the batter is smooth. Add chocolate chips. Toss them in a tablespoon of flour to keep them from sinking to the bottom of the pan. Pour batter into pans and bake until a toothpick comes out with just a few crumbs sticking to it, about 30 minutes depending on oven.
Cool in pan for 10 minutes. Let cake finish cooling on a rack. Frost the cake after cooling.
Note: I like to switch my pans around halfway through baking. When you start to smell it, the cake is usually done, since it will continue to bake in the pan. Always check your oven temperature because if you have a self-cleaning oven that can affect the temperature.
Frosting:
12 tablespoons butter
4.5 ounces unsweetened chocolate, roughly chopped
1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
1/2 teaspoon real vanilla
1 1/2 pounds confectioner’s sugar
1/2 cup milk
In a microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolates and butter together in 30-second intervals, stirring after each, until the mixture is smooth. Stir in vanilla.
Add the powdered sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer. Slowly pour the chocolate mixture in with the mixer running.
Add the milk in intervals, only adding as much as needed to obtain a smooth and spreadable frosting.
Denise Schreiber
Pleasant Hills
Gram Bars
Ingredients for bars:
2 cups flour (PA Preferred Goshen Mills)
2 cups oatmeal
1 1/2 cups of brown sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 sticks PA Preferred butter
Mix all ingredients. Spread 1/2 of the mixture into a greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.
Filling:
1 full small jar of Smuckers all fruit raspberry jam
1 12-ounce jar caramel sauce
3 teaspoons flour (PA Preferred Goshen Mills)
1 package semi-sweet chocolate chips
Spread over baked bottom crust; crumble the remaining half crust over the filling. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Garnish with fresh raspberries.
Damien Shaffer
Canon-McMillan School District