20211116_com_Blue Prints.jpg

Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons recently presented a check for $1,000 to Blueprints. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the lodge and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 16. Pictured, from left, are Eric Briggs; Dave Richards, ride chairman; Fran Suppok; Jeff Fondelier, vice president of operations Blueprints; Rick Cross; Kevin Bonus; and Rodney Bush, vice president of Chapter 16.

