The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a $1,000 check to Ronald McDonald House in Pittsburgh. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are Amy Rayman, Ronald McDonald house; Rodney Bush, vice president chapter 16; “Ronald” Rick Cross; and Mark Harmon.
