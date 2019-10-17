The next show of Little Lake Theatre Co.’s 71st Season “Blithe Spirit” by Noel Coward is set to debut.
“Blithe Spirit” will be presented at the Canonsburg theater at 8 p.m. tonight through Saturday and Oct. 24-26, at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and at 8 p.m. Nov. 1-2.
Novelist Charles Condomine finds himself haunted by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent, Elvira, who is called up by a visiting “happy medium,” named Madame Arcati.
As the personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, “passes over,” joins Elvira, and the two “blithe spirits” haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity in this hilarious ghost story from the playwright of Hay Fever.
Tickets for the production cost $21 – $22.50 for adults and $14 for children 15 and under.
For tickets and information, call 724-745-6300 or visit www.littlelake.org.