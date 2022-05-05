On Friday, Volume VII of the Blast from the Past concert will return to the Charleroi Area High School campus featuring The Fabulous Gemtones with special guests Six Gun Sally. The groups will be performing classic hits from the ’70s to present. Disc jockey Frankie Day will be the master of ceremonies.
The concert is the largest fundraising event for the Charleroi Area School District Education Foundation. CASDEF provides supplemental assistance to the Charleroi Area School district through enrichment grants and yearly scholarship awards to students.
This year’s Blast from the Past brings with it the opportunity to honor the late vice president of the foundation, Carol Claybaugh, who died in January 2020. The pandemic caused the yearly concert to be canceled in 2020 and 2021. The concert will be in tribute to Claybaugh, who came up with the idea for the annual show. A portion of the proceeds will help fund the purchase of a trailer for the Charleroi marching band and customization of the trailer for hauling equipment for the band, majorettes and Cougarettes.
The event will be held at the Charleroi Area School District auditorium, 125 Fecsen Drive. Hog Father’s BBQ and Peroney Brothers Wood Fired Pizza will be on site from 4 to 8 p.m. Doors for the show will open at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7. A special appearance by the Mon Valley Twirling Corps will be held at 6:40 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the door for purchase; $50 for VIP seating and $35 for general admission reserved seating. For more information, visit the Facebook page, CharleroiAreaSDEducationFoundation.