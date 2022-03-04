Editor’s note: Shabazz, the son of Jamie Wilson, is a Washington High School senior.
Every February we have Black History Month. A month dedicated to the many black icons of the past and to the icons today that are making a difference using their platforms.
Nowadays, black men and women are given more opportunities and making a name for themselves; yet, it wasn’t always like that. Many black activists or icons have tried to live in the times we’re at now and they didn’t get to make it. Their history is being forgotten more and more everyday. We get one month and accept that, we should have more Black History.
Schools need to teach children about the history. Whites need to stop trying to forget what they did and come to terms that it’s something that needs to be known by the future generations of our home. Just because you want to forget it and throw it under the rug, doesn’t mean it should disappear. We need more history of black people and their hardships through pain and suffering in our schools.
The education system today is “white-washed.” Only time you learn anything about the African Americans are their times as slaves and mainly the two legends, Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. We don’t talk about things like The First Black Senator, or Juneteenth, The Death of Emmett Till, Nat Turner’s Rebellion, The Tulsa Race Massacre, Jackie Robinson breaking barriers, or even Christopher Columbus’ Slave Trade.
Our education is determined by people that don’t understand what we need to learn in school. I just feel like Black History should be more than a month, but something that can help the newer generations grow up and help people succeed. I think we should incorporate Black History in daily lives. I feel like that alone would be more respectful than a month; the fact that Black icons and people can be acknowledged everyday without a problem. Society today is better at acknowledging but there always seems to be a disconnect at some point.
We just need to come together as a society and acknowledge each other and our traditions, values, etc. If we ally with each other as a nation, we could be stronger than ever. I’m not saying Black history will change the world but it would be able to bring people together if we were properly acknowledged. That’s better than downplaying our history into one month, like how Christmas is on one day; You don’t see anyone talking about Santa Claus in May.
At the end of the day, I’m happy that more and more black men and women are becoming successful, gaining power and living their lives. Seeing another black person rise above everything is something white people will never understand. It inspires others in a worse position to want to be in that position. We need to see more diversity everywhere and show that our history actually means something.
Everyone will benefit, it would show your appreciation for what we did in this society. I appreciate the respect that has been given, but we as Black human beings deserve more than a month.