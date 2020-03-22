COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

David Zubik, bishop of the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese, released a pastoral letter Saturday in response to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The letter is titled “The Other Side of Corona,” in which he urges people to reflect on a hope-filled definition of the word “corona.”

In the Catholic Church, the word corona traditionally refers to the crown of Mary, Mother of Jesus.

“Corona is a sign that God is with us through everything we experience in life, wherever we are, whatever we do, whoever we are! We are never alone,” Zubik said.

He also is calling for people to think of this as a time to pray fervently.

