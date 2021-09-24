Olivea Wolfe of Washington celebrated her 13th birthday by inviting her friends and family to volunteer at Community Circle Food Pantry to pack supplemental food orders for the clients who rely on the pantry to help with their food insecurities. The children in the photo participated in a scavenger hunt and each packed and decorated their food order. Pictured, from left, are Faith Hartzog, Audryna Bauer, Chloe Wasalsky, Ava Putney, Olivea Wolfe, Abigail Felitsky, Charley Lawler, Brynn Tomey; sitting are Jackson Wolfe and Angie-Lynn Wolfe.
