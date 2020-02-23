The Biggest Winner contestants at the Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center are pushing toward the homestretch during the last few weeks of the weight-loss competition. They’ve been working out with their respective teams regularly and have seen results as they work their way to achieving their fitness and weight-loss goals.
But what happens when, in a moment or two of weakness, they fall off the fitness wagon and a lapse in their routine occurs?
Valerie Viscardi, wellness center fitness supervisor and certified personal trainer, said the Biggest Winner program provides a wonderful opportunity for a variety of fitness levels along with support, accountability, and consistency.
“One of the main ways to tell that you are falling off the wagon is when a few missed workout routines turn into months of not being in the gym,” she said. “Setting yourself up for success with any routine will help avoid falling off the fitness wagon.”
And that leads to feelings of guilt. “We feel guilty for not sticking with our routine, especially after we have achieved that long-term goal of weight loss,” she explained. “When we start to feel these mixed emotions, the first step is forgiving yourself. By forgiving yourself, you are setting yourself up for success to getting back on the right track.”
However, forgiveness does not mean it’s OK to make excuses. “When we forgive ourselves, it means we understand what is wrong and are willing to make the adjustments to improve the overall situation,” Viscardi adds. “This also creates a situation for us to learn from our mistakes that lead us down the path of falling off the fitness wagon.”
After recognizing and accepting the cause of the lapse, Viscardi recommends setting goals. “It is a great idea to have a large goal,” Viscardi said. “However, in order to achieve that goal, you will need to break it down into smaller components.”
She recommends implementing the SMART goal-setting technique, which means the following:
Specific
- – Target a specific area for improvement;
Measurable
- – Quantify an indicator of progress;
Assignable
- – Specify who will do it;
Realistic
- – State what results can realistically be achieved;
Time
- – Specify when results can be achieved.
Viscardi said the SMART technique allows you to set specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely goals.
“SMART goals do not only have to apply to fitness, it can also apply to different aspects in your life,” she said. “With these goals, it is also extremely helpful to write them down on a whiteboard, in a journal, or on your phone. Having the goals in a place where you frequently look will help maintain overall motivation especially during those difficult times.”
After short- and long-term goals have been set, it’s time to put all of the pieces together.
“Being able to identify why you fell off the wagon in the first place will allow you to make adjustments in order to be successful,” said Viscardi. “Having realistic and attainable goals will assist with overall motivation. You know yourself better than anyone else, which means you know what works and what should be avoided.”
She said a good trick is to apply this concept to fitness. “If you are a morning person, coming in the evening might not be the best tactic to maintaining your fitness journey.” She also suggests finding a buddy to train with for motivation, accountability and support, or even signing up with a personal trainer.
“Everyone is different, and that is OK,” Viscardi said. “In order to be successful, you must find what works for you.”