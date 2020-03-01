The Biggest Winner weight-loss program at the Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center may be coming to an end, but the contestants’ journey is far from over. Once team workouts end and contestants are on their own, how do they maintain what they’ve achieved?
We got some tips from the experts at the wellness center that can work for anyone whose reached fitness and weight loss goals.
Fitness supervisor Valerie Viscardi says working toward maintaining weight loss is a much different approach than losing the weight.
“Find your why,” advises Viscardi. “Having a reason for completing this weight-loss journey provides ownership. This ownership is the key to being successful.”
She says finding your why is very personal and individualized. “Another individual can’t find your why: It has to be internalized,” she explains, “which will help provide the internal motivation to help achieve and maintain this goal.”
Her second tip is to enjoy what you do. “The overall program focused a lot on different styles of training,” Viscardi said. “Now the program is coming to an end, it is your time to shine by using the tools that you have learned to find what you enjoy.”
Though weight loss can be achieved by just dieting, maintaining results requires physical activity.
“In order to continue with a routine, you have to enjoy what you are doing or the motivation will slowly decrease,” she said.
The Biggest Winner contestants made changes in their eating habits and have incorporated healthy eating and nutritional changes into their lifestyle. Kali Aloia, nutrition coordinator at the wellness center, said the hard part is maintaining that accountability once the program ends.
“Think of the overall positive outcomes that you have noticed throughout the program,” says Aloia. “Are you sleeping better? Do your clothes fit better? Do you have more energy? Or maybe you have long-term goals that you still want to achieve.”
All of those things can be a sign of success and can be tools for motivation. Use them to continue maintaining the same accountability and healthy lifestyle. Aloia said mindset is a huge factor when it comes to maintenance. “Understand that making small changes is still progress and a step in the right direction toward your goals. That is a great way to stay motivated without feeling overwhelmed.”
Some people are stress eaters and use food as comfort during trying times or when they are feeling tired or depressed. Stress can be a big trigger when it comes to falling into unhealthy eating patterns.
Viscardi said controlling stress levels is one key to maintaining weight-loss results. “Many individuals have different ways of handling stress,” she said. “Some control their stress through eating unhealthy foods. If this seems to be the case, try finding another alternative to handle those emotions. For example, go for a walk, perform a hard and intense workout, or do yoga.”
Finally, know that you don’t have to go it alone. Viscardi recommends working with a buddy, trainer or a group of friends, family or co-workers, just like the teams have during the Biggest Winner contest.
“During the program, you spent time with six to eight people who have similar goals, which helped with accountability,” she said. “Just because the program is over doesn’t mean you have to go back to working out alone. Having a strong support system from home and at the gym is the key to success.”