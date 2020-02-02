Exercise alone is not enough to achieve weight loss and fitness goals. The competitors in the Biggest Winner competition now underway at the Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center are learning that food plays a big role in helping them sustain the energy needed to power through the intense workout sessions.
The registered dietitians at the wellness center offer some advice on the best way to fuel up before – and after – workouts.
“If someone is working out at 6 a.m. and works out better on an empty stomach, they may not need anything to eat prior to that,” says Michelle Campion, one of the dietitians at the wellness center. “Some research shows that exercising in a fasted state can burn more fat. On the other hand, if someone is working out later in the day, it’s important to eat healthy, balanced meals throughout the day before the workout.”
She explains the timing of the preworkout meal or snack depends on personal body preferences and tolerances. “In general, preworkout food should be high in carbs to fuel the workout, moderate in protein and low in fat and fiber,” says Campion. That’s because fat and fiber can slow digestion and cause digestive issues during exercise. She recommends eating a simple carbohydrate, such as a piece of fruit, about 30 minutes before working out.
“Simple carbohydrates work best because they are fast acting and easy to digest,” says Campion. “If eating two to three hours before a workout, complex carbs work better to hold you over and provide the energy you need to fuel the workout.” She suggests pairing a banana with one tablespoon of nut butter, whole wheat toast with nut butter, plain Greek yogurt with berries and whole grain cereal or a Greek yogurt whole-fruit smoothie.
Once you’re done working up a sweat, the best advice may be to eat as soon as possible.
“Post-workout nutrition is very important,” says Campion. “Eating ideally within 60 minutes helps with muscle recovery, helps get the most out of training, boosts energy levels and typically prevents that feeling that we can’t ‘catch up’ to our hunger all day.” She says muscles are ready to take in food to refuel right after a workout, so we should give them something good to help with recovery.
“Refuel with carbs and rebuild with protein, typically in a 1 to 2 protein-to-carbs ratio,” she says. For example, if you’re eating right after a workout, shoot for 25 to 30 grams of protein and 50 to 60 grams of carbohydrates. Choose lean proteins like Greek yogurt, eggs, chicken, fish or lean beef and quality carbohydrates such as sweet potatoes, fruit, quinoa, whole wheat bread and brown rice.
What you drink and how much of it is every bit as important as what you eat and when. Campion says hydrating post-workout is very important, but what we hydrate with matters.
“If we engage in a lower intensity workout such as a leisurely walk, golfing or yoga, we don’t need a post-workout drink with sugar or calories,” she says. “In these instances, replenish with water. However, after a higher intensity workout like long-distance cyclists or runners (complete), drinking a specific post-workout drink can be beneficial.” Chocolate milk is a good option because it has fluid, protein, carbohydrates and various vitamins and minerals, she says. Still, she warns that both sports drinks and protein drinks should be used only after high-intensity activity when food is not available or for elite athletes doing multiple hours of high-intensity exercise. “It’s still important to watch the amount of high-calorie, high-sugar beverages consumed,” she says, “and the timing of them so weight loss efforts aren’t hindered.”
Every Biggest Winner contestant is different and so are the diet and nutrition plans that go along with their workouts. Kali Aloia, nutrition coordinator and registered dietitian at the wellness center, says recommendations are tailored based on the individual’s goals and how they see themselves achieving them.
“We focus on small, attainable goals and build upon those,” says Aloia. “It may be tough for someone who has never been a huge proponent of vegetables to start eating four to five servings per day. Then there are some individuals who may have a pre-disposed condition such as high blood pressure. We base our recommendations on the overall goal of helping them lower their blood pressure.”
She says it’s not “one size fits all” when it comes to dietary recommendations. “Each individual has different goals or maybe a history of diets or fads that have not worked in the past,” she says. “So we try to focus on the positives moving forward to encourage individuals to set goals they can see themselves reaching.”