The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a $1,000 check to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are Rodney Bush, vice president, Chapter 16; Mollie the dog; Fran Suppok, secretary Chapter 16; Gabrielle Stewart, events coordinator Big Brothers Big Sisters; and Dave Richards, Blue Ride chairman.
