Bethlehem-Center High School’s 2021 Homecoming Court will be announced during the Bulldogs Oct. 15 homecoming football game. The homecoming dance is scheduled to be held Oct. 16. The Bethlehem-Center Homecoming Court is, first row, Ella Boothe, 2020 homecoming queen; second row, from left, seniors, Julia Ogrodowski and Allison Dobrinski; third row, sophomore Chloe Byrne and juniors Emma Andre, Elizabeth Logan and Hannah Zelnis; and fourth row, freshmen Jaslyn Debnar and Callie Dorsey. Sophomore Trinity Rudman is not pictured.

