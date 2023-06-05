When Agnes Marnik’s husband, Joseph, died in 2008, the 85-year old said, “Maybe I’ll live till I’m 93; that will be good.”
When that birthday came, she figured 97 would be OK. Once she reached that age, she thought she may as well live to 100. Perhaps she could get her picture on a jelly jar – a tribute to centenarians on NBC’s “Today Show.”
When Agnes hit the century mark on June 2, she said, “I feel young. I still don’t feel 100.”
Still no word, however, on whether her picture will appear on a jelly jar.
A celebration was held Friday for the lifelong Bethel Park resident at her home since December, Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Two days later, an even bigger party was held that included stuffed cabbage, a dish for which she was famous among friends and family.
Agnes married her husband, Joseph, on Oct. 19, 1946. Together, the couple raised five sons and a daughter. One son is now deceased. She also has 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and another on the way.
“She didn’t have a job, but she worked her butt off around the house,” said son William Marnik of South Park. “Her life was all about taking care of everybody else and her home, and it stayed that way until she turned 95.”
She also oversaw the household paper route in which her kids delivered the former Pittsburgh Press.
She ran the family with discipline; however, any strictness she imparted as a mother is not evident to her grandchildren.
“I wouldn’t believe in a million years that she ever yelled at anybody,” said granddaughter Marcie Yee with a smile. Yee, who lives in Bethel Park, organized many of the weekend activities for her grandmother. “She didn’t go many places, but she was always on the move.”
Agnes’ longtime home on Superior Street in Bethel Park was the go-to spot for family holidays. In addition to her stuffed cabbage, Agnes’ specialties included haluski, lasagna and apple pie. However, she wasn’t forthcoming with her recipes for the longest time.
“You have to come and watch me make it,” she said, adding that she can still make the family favorites. She eventually revealed that bacon grease is her secret stuffed cabbage ingredient.
“She made the best,” said son Joseph, who lives in North Strabane. “You can go buy it anywhere, but it’s not the same.”
She credits the youngsters in her life as one reason for her longevity. Even into her 90s, she played Wiffle ball in the backyard and was known to have a bit of a competitive streak.
“I like playing with the grandchildren out in the yard, throwing frisbees, hitting the ball, just keeping young with all that stuff,” she said. “And I could still do it today.”
Her love of sports (she’s an Pittsburgh Pirates fan) rubbed off on her great-granddaughter, Marina Yee, 12.
“She means a lot to me,” Marina said. “She pushed me into sports a little more than I was originally, because we always played Wiffle ball ... I didn’t really like Wiffle ball, but when Great-Grandma really started getting me into it, I really liked it.”
Agnes also loved gardening, and was another means of staying active.
She believes a key to her long life is her Catholic faith. She also kept holy water on hand to share with anyone in need.
“If someone had even a sniffle, she said, ‘I have the Lord’s water,’” said her son, Daniel, who lives in South Park. “In church if someone coughed, she gave them a bottle of water. She prays the rosary for everybody.”
Now that she’s 100, Agnes has a new goal: live to 105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.