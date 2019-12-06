Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the District 12 regional winners of the “Paint the Plow” safety outreach contest which promotes winter driving safety and fosters appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.
Beth-Center High School won the “Judges’ Pick” award, which was determined through Judging by PennDOT representatives.
During the winter weather season, students from eight area high schools painted truck plow blades, that will be used to maintain state-owned roadways in Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland and Greene counties.
“Paint the Plow” is a joint effort of PennDOT and area high schools. Students are invited to paint a plow blade with an original design based on a provided theme. The 2019 statewide theme was “Don’t Rush in Ice and Slush.” It was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give themselves ample time for travel during wintry weather to arrive safely to their destination.