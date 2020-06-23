Beth-Center High School student Sarah Paci has been selected to represent Pennsylvania in the National 4-H Shooting Sports Teen Ambassador Program.
Paci, 16 years old, will be joined as an ambassador for the state by Elizabeth Bruner of Indiana County.
The national teen ambassador program is designed to promote 4-H and 4-H shooting sports, according to a news release from The National 4-H Shooting Sports Teen Ambassador Program .
Youth selected to serve as ambassadors will receive training that will allow them to return to their homes and advocate for the program at the county, regional and state level, the release said.
Ambassadors provide public relations support at special events such as donor/sponsor functions and serve as spokespersons for the 4-H Shooting Sports Program, helping to make 4-H and the 4-H Shooting Sports Programs more visible. The Ambassador’s further develop their skills in leadership, public presentation, citizenship, community service, public relations and team building, the release said.
Paci will be a junior at Beth-Center in the fall. She is a member of National Honor Society, the Leo Club, The Future Is Mine Club, the 4.0 Club and the Italian Club. She plays percussion in her school’s concert and marching band and is on the girls varsity soccer team. She is also in the Drama Club where she was Student Director of their recent musical.
Paci has been a part of the Pike Run 4-H Club for five years. She has volunteered at the 4-H office and was a counselor for a 4-H day camp. Her activities in 4-H include hiking, wildlife is all around us, photography, art and shooting sports. She has been in shooting sports for four years and shoots .22 caliber rifle and pistol. As an ambassador she intends to advertise 4-H to people who don’t have animals, try and have more competitions, and get more people interested in shooting sports, the release said.