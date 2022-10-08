Beth Center Homecoming Court 2022

Bethlehem-Center High School held its Homecoming dance on Sept. 29. Members of the Homecoming Court are, front row, Hannah Zelnis, 2021 Homecoming Queen; second row, seniors Abbygail Gossett and Kendal Weiss; third row, juniors Trinity Rudman, Chloe Byrne and Jada Davis; fourth row, sophomores Callie Dorsey and Jaslyn Debnar; fifth row, freshmen Ava Zibrida and Bella Lloyd. Junior Trinity Rudman was crowned Homecoming Queen 2022.

