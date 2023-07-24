The Bethlehem-Center High School Class of 1973 celebrated its 50th reunion June 24 at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. Fifty-one members attended from 10 states and two countries. Juanita Moore Bradley traveled the farthest, from Vancouver, BC, and LuAnne Sabol Abbadini was recognized for having the most grandchildren (19). Pictured are Susan Nolin Shopland, Judy Fowler VanKirk, Joe McClosky, Mike Sosnak, Kathy Kanisky Damico, Tina DeFabbo Starkey, Ina Lipsky Finn, Darlene Howes Mathieson, Darla Roman Vihlidal, Nizar Zubchevich, class president, Mary Kay Glad Chilensky, Sherie Moore Gossett, Elma King Adams, Jack Tinelli, Pam Peduti Scheller, Lou Ann Sabol Abbadini, Tina Rossi Dejuliis, Donna Mayton, Dave Ricciuti, Marsha Meyers Sweany, JoAnn Dankovich Severini, Kim Dankovich Taylor, Donald Iams, Bruce Ross, Dennis Croft, Kathy Starkey, Jan Haiden, Lynn Pagac Slagle, Bernie Kurjanowicz, Beverly Watson Constantine, Mary Davis Smith, Susan Knezovich, David Dulaney, Patty Jessee, LuAnne Farrah, class treasurer, Tony Lazzaro, Barry Gillis, Lavonne Lockett, Ken Haftman, Juanita Moore Bradley, Sam Marcolini, Chris Toth, Chris Edwards Headly, Linda Deovich Porter, class secretary, Rudy Medved, Victor Spadacini, John Kelley, and Rich McDaniel. Not pictured in photo are Marenea Roule, Harvey Ferguson and Catherine Frameli Pordash.
