B-C Class of 1973

The Bethlehem-Center High School Class of 1973 celebrated its 50th reunion June 24 at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. Fifty-one members attended from 10 states and two countries. Juanita Moore Bradley traveled the farthest, from Vancouver, BC, and LuAnne Sabol Abbadini was recognized for having the most grandchildren (19). Pictured are Susan Nolin Shopland, Judy Fowler VanKirk, Joe McClosky, Mike Sosnak, Kathy Kanisky Damico, Tina DeFabbo Starkey, Ina Lipsky Finn, Darlene Howes Mathieson, Darla Roman Vihlidal, Nizar Zubchevich, class president, Mary Kay Glad Chilensky, Sherie Moore Gossett, Elma King Adams, Jack Tinelli, Pam Peduti Scheller, Lou Ann Sabol Abbadini, Tina Rossi Dejuliis, Donna Mayton, Dave Ricciuti, Marsha Meyers Sweany, JoAnn Dankovich Severini, Kim Dankovich Taylor, Donald Iams, Bruce Ross, Dennis Croft, Kathy Starkey, Jan Haiden, Lynn Pagac Slagle, Bernie Kurjanowicz, Beverly Watson Constantine, Mary Davis Smith, Susan Knezovich, David Dulaney, Patty Jessee, LuAnne Farrah, class treasurer, Tony Lazzaro, Barry Gillis, Lavonne Lockett, Ken Haftman, Juanita Moore Bradley, Sam Marcolini, Chris Toth, Chris Edwards Headly, Linda Deovich Porter, class secretary, Rudy Medved, Victor Spadacini, John Kelley, and Rich McDaniel. Not pictured in photo are Marenea Roule, Harvey Ferguson and Catherine Frameli Pordash.

The Bethlehem-Center High School Class of 1973 celebrated its 50th reunion June 24 at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. Fifty-one members attended from 10 states and two countries. Juanita Moore Bradley traveled the farthest, from Vancouver, BC, and LuAnne Sabol Abbadini was recognized for having the most grandchildren (19). Pictured are Susan Nolin Shopland, Judy Fowler VanKirk, Joe McClosky, Mike Sosnak, Kathy Kanisky Damico, Tina DeFabbo Starkey, Ina Lipsky Finn, Darlene Howes Mathieson, Darla Roman Vihlidal, Nizar Zubchevich, class president, Mary Kay Glad Chilensky, Sherie Moore Gossett, Elma King Adams, Jack Tinelli, Pam Peduti Scheller, Lou Ann Sabol Abbadini, Tina Rossi Dejuliis, Donna Mayton, Dave Ricciuti, Marsha Meyers Sweany, JoAnn Dankovich Severini, Kim Dankovich Taylor, Donald Iams, Bruce Ross, Dennis Croft, Kathy Starkey, Jan Haiden, Lynn Pagac Slagle, Bernie Kurjanowicz, Beverly Watson Constantine, Mary Davis Smith, Susan Knezovich, David Dulaney, Patty Jessee, LuAnne Farrah, class treasurer, Tony Lazzaro, Barry Gillis, Lavonne Lockett, Ken Haftman, Juanita Moore Bradley, Sam Marcolini, Chris Toth, Chris Edwards Headly, Linda Deovich Porter, class secretary, Rudy Medved, Victor Spadacini, John Kelley, and Rich McDaniel. Not pictured in photo are Marenea Roule, Harvey Ferguson and Catherine Frameli Pordash.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription