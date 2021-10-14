The Rostraver Lions Club recently donated a high-performance composite Trex bench to the Residence at Hilltop. The bench is on the uncovered veranda in front of the personal care facility. The donation came from a program that takes recyclable plastic materials and creates eco-friendly outdoor products. Penn Highlands Mon Valley was one of the collection sites for the community program. The Rostraver Lions Club has been collecting plastic bags as a part of the Trex program for more than three years. The group has donated benches to other institutions such as churches and libraries in the area. Pictured, from left, are Deanne Martin, business office manager, RAH; Lettie Porter, admissions coordinator, RAH; Kim Taliani, administrator/director of nursing, RAH; and Bob Mesher from Rostraver Township Lions Club.
