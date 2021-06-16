20210616_com_garden club.jpg

Courtesy of Valley Garden Club

From left are Flo Fagan; Cecil Verkleeren, Valley Garden Club scholarship committee; Gavin Maxson; Melva Kennedy; and Roxanne Huss, Valley Garden Club president.

The Valley Garden Club awarded its $1,500 scholarship to 2021 Belle Vernon Area High School graduate Gavin Maxson, who will begin his studies at Penn State University in agricultural engineering/horticulture. Maxson, the son of Leslie and Craig Maxson, has been admitted to the Schreyer Honors College. After college, he would like to contribute to the numerous irrigation projects, land reclamation and sustainable forestry projects currently occurring in the United States.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In