The Valley Garden Club awarded its $1,500 scholarship to 2021 Belle Vernon Area High School graduate Gavin Maxson, who will begin his studies at Penn State University in agricultural engineering/horticulture. Maxson, the son of Leslie and Craig Maxson, has been admitted to the Schreyer Honors College. After college, he would like to contribute to the numerous irrigation projects, land reclamation and sustainable forestry projects currently occurring in the United States.
