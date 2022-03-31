The Beaver Valley Choral Society and Rochester Area School District's summer choral and instrumental music academy will return during the week of June 13-18 at Rochester Area High School, 540 Reno Street, Rochester. It's not too late to take advantage of the $275 early bird tuition rate. Applications received after April 15 must pay the full tuition rate of $300. A $25 discount is available for returning academy students. A $25 sibling discount is also available. Tuition covers the cost of all music and includes breakfast and lunch each day and a final dinner before the concert. Students may apply for a need-based partial scholarship. Register at http://www.rasd.org: click on the "Summer Academy" link for all forms, including teacher recommendation forms and scholarship application.
Join in the musical excitement as the Beaver Valley Choral Society starts rehearsing the special concert, "BVCS Pops: Music of Stage and Screen," presented on May 22 at Rochester Area High School. BVCS is an all-volunteer musical organization whose members range in age from eight through adult — the entire family can join. Auditioning is not a requirement, just a love to make music. Singers should be able to sing tunefully, and instrumentalists must be proficient in their instrument and be able to read music. Sharon R. Burchill is BVCS artistic director and principal conductor. Deborah Silverstein directs the BVCS Treble Youth Chorale.
Beginning April 4, the BVCS Principal Choir and Treble Youth Chorale meet on Mondays at 7 p.m. in Grace Lutheran Church, 393 Adams Street, Rochester PA. The BVCS Orchestra will join them in a few weeks. "BVCS Pops: Music of Stage and Screen" contains the finest scores from Broadway and Hollywood, including works by George Gershwin, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Leonard Bernstein and Henry Mancini. Choir members adhere to the wearing of face masks.