State Sen. Camera Bartolotta (R-Carroll Township) will co-host the Washington County Senior Expo which is being held at Sept. 26 at Washington Crown Center Mall. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m.
The annual event, which is organized by Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging, brings together local, state and federal agencies along with businesses and nonprofit organizations to disseminate important information pertaining to the needs of the region’s seniors.
For those unable to attend the Senior Expo, Bartolotta’s office is available to help with questions or concerns relating to state government or provide assistance with the following programs:
- Pennsylvania property tax/rent rebate forms;
- PACE/PACENET applications;
- Handicap parking placard applications and renewals;
- Notary services in the Washington and Monongahela offices only;
- Informational brochures for state and local senior citizen services.
Senator Bartolotta has local offices in the following locations:
Washington: 95 W. Beau Street, Suite 107, Washington, PA 15301;
Greene: 93 E. High Street, Suite 308, Waynesburg, PA 15370;
Mon Valley: 208 Second Street, Monongahela, PA 15063.