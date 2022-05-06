A music festival to support Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA will be held on Saturday, June 18 in Waynesburg.
“As we kick off summer, we invite everyone to come and enjoy a relaxing day with your friends and neighbors as we stand together and say ‘no more’ to domestic violence in our communities,” said Lisa G. Hannum, the CEO of DVSSP.
Headlining the event are award-winning national recording artists and hosts of television’s “Bluegrass Ridge”, NU BLU, as well as local bluegrass group Keep Off the Grass.
In addition to live music, the event will feature local vendors, food trucks, activities and games for kids, raffle baskets, a photo booth and much more.
“We are excited to have NU BLU back for this event, along with a great lineup of local artists and vendors, and tons of activities for the kids,” Hannum said.
The festival will take place at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Waynesburg from 2 to 8 p.m. June 18.
General admission tickets for adults are $25, and kids 12 and under are free.
All proceeds will benefit DVSSP’s programs and services to help survivors of domestic violence and their children in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.peacefromdv.org/events/bandtogether.