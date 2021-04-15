The Auxiliary of Mon-Vale Health Resources, Inc. elected a new slate of officers at its April 12 general meeting.
The officers include Ruth Antonelli, president; Judy DeBerardinis, vice president; Mary Lou Mudrick, recording secretary; Jane Hazen, corresponding secretary; Ruthann Dulovich, treasurer/finance officer; Sherry Cramer, recording treasurer; Judy Trypus, assistant finance officer.
The newly elected auxilians will assume their offices on July 1 and serve a two-year term.
Also during the meeting, Joyce Armstrong and Dolly Gaudio became lifetime members. A lifetime member has provided 25 years of service to MVH as an auxilian.
The auxiliary was asked to suspend its service last March at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic for the health and safety of its members. For the past two months, the auxilians have been operating MVH’s Gift Shop with abbreviated hours on weekdays. They also have been assisting with COVID-19 vaccine scheduling and registration at the immunization clinics.
“We miss having our Auxilians at the hospital daily,” said Corinne Laboon, MVH’s vice president of Marketing and Community Relations who oversees the Auxiliary service. “We are very hopeful that our dedicated Auxilians will be able to resume their normal functions throughout the hospital in the near future; and, that they will be able to begin planning their much anticipated fall apple festival.”