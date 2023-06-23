Three local students won the state’s how to prevent a tick bite lyme art contest. The contest promotes awareness of the prevalence of ticks and the diseases they carry.
Among the first and second-grade winners was Kasen Rado from Avella Area Elementary School, who took third place. Lea Caltumo from Avella Area Elementary School won third place in the third and fourth-grade category. Fifth and sixth-grade winners included first winner Caitlyn Kisner from Avella Area Elementary School.
