Avella resident Sheila Black was recently selected to receive the Future Farmers of America Honorary American Degree.
The award is given to those who advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment. The National FFA organization works to enhance the lives of youth through agricultural education.
The Honorary American FFA Degree is an opportunity to recognize those who have gone beyond daily contributions to make an extraordinary long-term difference in the lives of students, inspiring confidence in a new generation of agriculturalists. Members of the FFA organization’s board of directors approved the nomination.
Black will receive the award Nov. 1 at the 2019 National FFA Convention & Expo during an onstage presentation in Indianapolis. All recipients will receive a plaque, medal and their names will be permanently recorded by the National FFA.