Avella homecoming court

Avella High School’s Senior Night/Homecoming celebration will be held before the 7 p.m. kick off of the Eagles’ Oct. 23 football game against Carmichaels. The fall senior athletes will be announced during pre-game starting at 6:15 p.m. with the homecoming court being presented, as well as the crowning of the king and queen, during halftime. This event is not open to the public. Only advanced ticket holders may attend. To watch a livestream video of the event, visit www.avellasd.org. Standing, from left, are Blaze Allen, Donovan Avolio, Tyler Cerciello, Gabe Lis and Chris Peterson; sitting are Trisha Brandenburg, Maliaha Carroll, Haylea Maceiko, Cassandra Maidment and Jaylene Mundorff.
