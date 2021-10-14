Avella High School’s Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned during the halftime of Friday night’s football game against Bentworth, which is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. The pregame homecoming ceremony is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Avella’s Homecoming Court is, seated, from left, Allie Brownlee, Katelyn Frank, Morgan Ondrick, Sarah Pancari and Emily Rice; standing are Alton Chase, Garrett Horr, Braden Rankin, Josh Rush and Brandon Samol.
