The Washington County Farm Bureau presented Julia West with a $1,000 scholarship to recognize her achievement in landscape architecture. West is the daughter of Richard and Jennifer West of Washington. She has completed one year of studies at Penn State and is a 2019 graduate of Avella High School. The scholarship is made possible through the efforts of Washington County Farm Bureau members and directors. William Black, Washington County Farm Bureau, presented the check to West.
