Third quarter
Grade 8
High honors with distinction
Paisley Downey
High honors
Hayden Crowell-Evans
Tristan Davis
Abigail Dolanch
Rabekah-rae Eckels
Alyssa Loblick
Kaitlyn Minch
Jacob Paradise
Avrey Rado
Aaron Ruffalo
Shayna Saffell
Rowyn Scott
Virginia Smith
Thomas Throckmorton
Cameron Ullom
Anna Unger
Meia Unger
Honors
Destiny Bradbury
Kaylee Donnelly
Savannah Dupain
Mason Heckman
Makenna Northcraft
Koen Raineri
Urijah Tropeck
Adam Ware
Grade 7
High honors with distinction
Hannah Amaismeier
Ella Kelly
High honors
Bo Allison
Emily Buel
Logan Clark
Lillian El-Tahch
Ethan Powers
Aeolian Rudland
Honesty Slider
Isaiah Stokes
Lennon Wooldridge
Honors
Alexander Best
Jessica Combs
Morgan Cowden
Aubrey Debnar
Sara Decker
Claire Fedak
Audrey Fischer
Skylar Kearns
Kenzi Miller
Jorden Moore
Briana Newman
Isabella Patrene
Madison Rush
Mahalia Velez
Gabriel Wright
Camron Yilit
