Fourth nine weeks
Grade 8
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 31, 2022 @ 2:44 am
Grade 8
High honors
Kaitlyn Bruce
Alessa Buzzard
Drake Buzzard
Kamden Jeffers
Rebecca Thorpe
Honors
Abigail Boggs
Logan Carter
Nathaniel Cilia
Melissa Combs
Devlin Dayak
Holden Fischer
Brayden Fuller
Kaylee Greely
Alyssa Horner
Benjamin Madoskey
Bella Marker
Connor Ruffalo
Caleb Ruschel
Haleigh Rush
Reagan Villanueva
Finnegan Wooldridge
Grade 7
High honors
Tristan Davis
Abigail Dolanch
Paisley Downey
Mason Heckman
Kaitlyn Minch
Aaron Ruffalo
Shayna Saffell
Rowyn Scott
Virginia Smith
Thomas Throckmorton
Cameron Ullom
Meia Unger
Honors
Kaylee Donnelly
Rabekah-rae Eckels
Alyssa Loblick
Makenna Northcraft
Jacob Paradise
Avrey Rado
Urijah Tropeck
Anna Unger
Adam Ware
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.