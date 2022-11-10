First nine weeks
Grade 8
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Grade 8
High honors with distinction
Abigail Dolanch
Paisley Downey
Cameron Ullom
High honors
Hayden Crowell-Evans
Tristan Davis
Mason Heckman
Kaitlyn Minch
Aaron Ruffalo
Shayna Saffell
Rowyn Scott
Virginia Smith
Thomas Throckmorton
Meia Unger
Honors
Destiny Bradbury
Kaylee Donnelly
Rabekah-rae Eckels
Alyssa Loblick
Jacob Paradise
Avrey Rado
Koen Raineri
Urijah Tropeck
Anna Unger
Adam Ware
Grade 7
High honors with distinction
Hannah Amaismeier
High honors
Bo Allison
Emily Buel
Logan Clark
Claire Fedak
Ella Kelly
Ethan Powers
Isaiah Stokes
Honors
Alexander Best
Jessica Combs
Morgan Cowden
Sara Decker
Lillian El-Tahch
Audrey Fischer
Skylar Kearns
Jace Lloyd
Kenzi Miller
Jorden Moore
Kaylor Morris
Isabella Patrene
Aeolian Rudland
Darren Ruschel
Madison Rush
Honesty Slider
Lennon Wooldridge
Gabriel Wright
Camron Yilit
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.