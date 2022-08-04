Fourth
nine weeksGrade 12
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 12:52 am
High honors with distinction
Aja Miller
Zoe Porbin
High honors
Alton Chase
Leanza Craig
Cole Davidson
Melanie Dubich
Paige Fino
Marissa Latynski
Trenton Miller
Braden Rankin
Emily Rice
Honors
Lynsee Brown
Allie Brownlee
Saundrah Chilzer
Samantha Combs
Xander Danneker
Trever Davies
Katelyn Frank
Morgan Ondrick
Joshua Rush
Grade 11
High honors
Colton Burchianti
Sierra Dayak
Dexter Greene
Brian Humensky
Shelby Loar
Anastasia Paradise
Bryn Riley
Honors
Robert Abel
Faith Cunningham
Katelynn Dryer
Austin Oiler
Vincent Rohde
Samantha Stritzinger
Lilly Tropeck
Reilly Ullom
Grade 10
High honors
Ava Avolio
Kelly Doman
Cole Jaworowski
Abigail Stets
Cyril Walther
Honors
Laurel Bongiorni
Hunter Cline
Robert Colilla
Caden Heckman
Owen Hixenbaugh
Grant Kramer
Brian Martos
Alexis Minch
Ryan Mundorff
Haley Russell
Gavin Skariot
Zowe Yuhas
Shaylyn Zuver
Grade 9
High honors with distinction
Joshua Lanch
High honors
Reed Jaworowski
Dillan Pfeifer
Rylei Ross
Taylor Shirley
Emilee Stealey
Mariah Stritzinger
Sydney Strope
Honors
Cain Allen
Sydney Allen
Baily Bauduin
Meredith Bongiorni
Ava Frank
Emma Johnson
Nathan Rankin
Dominic Rush
Triton Shirley
Jason Stough
