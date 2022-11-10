First nine weeks
Grade 12
High honors with distinction
Sierra Dayak
Anastasia Paradise
High honors
Colton Burchianti
Troy Cooke
Emily Devenney
Maria Dire
Dexter Greene
Brian Humensky
Shelby Loar
Austin Oiler
Bryn Riley
Vincent Rohde
Makayla Romanetti
Lilly Tropeck
Reilly Ullom
Honors
Robert Abel
Hanna Brownlee
Leif Cooper
Katelynn Dryer
Isabella Greene
Erik Krocker
Hailey Waggett
Grade 11
High honors with distinction
Kelly Doman
Grant Kramer
Cyril Walther
High honors
Jasmine Amaya Diaz
Ava Avolio
Laurel Bongiorni
Haley Russell
Gavin Skariot
Abigail Stets
Zowe Yuhas
Shaylyn Zuver
Honors
Isaiah Bradick
Hunter Cline
Robert Colilla
Aubrie Doak
Eric Evans
Caden Heckman
Owen Hixenbaugh
Cole Jaworowski
Annemarie Kisner
Calvin Kramer
Chase Maceiko
Brian Martos
Alexis Minch
Ryan Mundorff
Gage Skariot
Ryan Smith
Grade 10
High honors with distinction
Joshua Lanch
Dillan Pfeifer
Emilee Stealey
High honors
Ava Frank
Reed Jaworowski
Emma Johnson
Kylie McGowan
Taylor Shirley
Jason Stough
Mariah Stritzinger
Sydney Strope
Honors
Hannah Abel
Cain Allen
Baily Bauduin
Meredith Bongiorni
Andrew Griffith
Jacey Plymire
Nathan Rankin
Rylei Ross
Triton Shirley
Grade 9
High honors
Kaitlyn Bruce
Drake Buzzard
Thomas Chilzer
Nathaniel Cilia
Melissa Combs
Devlin Dayak
Kamden Jeffers
Rebecca Thorpe
Finnegan Wooldridge
Honors
Alessa Buzzard
Logan Carter
Kady Cass
Edward Craigo
Brayden Davis
Brayden Fuller
Kaylee Greely
Sawyer Kramer
Alexander Krocker
Benjamin Madoskey
Bryce Wright
