Third quarter
Grade 12
High honors with distinction
Sierra Dayak
Anastasia Paradise
Bryn Riley
High honors
Colton Burchianti
Troy Cooke
Emily Devenney
Brian Humensky
Shelby Loar
Reilly Ullom
Honors
Robert Abel
Maria Dire
Katelynn Dryer
Dexter Greene
Austin Oiler
Vincent Rohde
Samantha Stritzinger
Lilly Tropeck
Hailey Waggett
Grade 11
High honors with distinction
Cyril Walther
High honors
Jasmine Amaya Diaz
Laurel Bongiorni
Robert Colilla
Kelly Doman
Eric Evans
Owen Hixenbaugh
Cole Jaworowski
Grant Kramer
Haley Russell
Zowe Yuhas
Shaylyn Zuver
Honors
Ava Avolio
Westley Burchianti
Hunter Cline
Caden Heckman
Annemarie Kisner
Calvin Kramer
Brian Martos
Alexis Minch
Ryan Mundorff
Makayla Rathell
Landon Ruschel
Gage Skariot
Gavin Skariot
Ryan Smith
Autumn Urista
Grade 10
High honors with distinction
Joshua Lanch
Dillan Pfeifer
High honors
Reed Jaworowski
Nathan Rankin
Rylei Ross
Taylor Shirley
Emilee Stealey
Jason Stough
Sydney Strope
Honors
Baily Bauduin
Meredith Bongiorni
Ava Frank
Ethan Garrett
Andrew Griffith
Tyler Jacobs
Emma Johnson
Kylie McGowan
Timothy Paradise
Mariah Stritzinger
Grade 9
High honors with distinction
Kaitlyn Bruce
High honors
Drake Buzzard
Melissa Combs
Devlin Dayak
Kamden Jeffers
Rebecca Thorpe
Honors
Abigail Boggs
Alessa Buzzard
Logan Carter
Kady Cass
Nathaniel Cilia
Brayden Davis
Cody Day
Brayden Fuller
Kaylee Greely
Sawyer Kramer
Alexander Krocker
Connor Ruffalo
Finnegan Wooldridge
Bryce Wright
