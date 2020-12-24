Winter officially arrived this week and we’ve already seen winter weather conditions like colder temperatures, snow and ice along with early darkness this time of year.
These conditions can all be challenging and stressful for the more than 16 million people caring for loved ones living with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The current COVID-19 crisis is adding even more complexities that can feel overwhelming for caregivers.
By preparing in advance, caregivers can make a big difference in keeping their loved one safe.
The Alzheimer’s Association Pennsylvania Chapter is offering some safety tips for navigating the winter season as an Alzheimer’s or dementia caregiver, such as:
- Be prepared. Winter storms can be dangerous. Check weather conditions regularly and have emergency plans in place.
- Bundle up. Help the person living with Alzheimer’s dress warmly for winter weather conditions by wearing dry, loose-fitting layers and covering exposed skin.
- Prevent slips. Assume all surfaces are slick and take safety measures. Assist the person living with dementia by wearing sturdy shoes and walking slowly when outside.
- Buddy up. Ask family, friends and neighbors for help with shoveling, grocery shopping or other errands. An Alzheimer’s Association survey said 84% of caregivers would like more support providing care for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia, especially from their family.
Shorter days are a factor
Everyone can be affected by the shorter daylight this time of year, but it is especially challenging for those with Alzheimer’s.
“A common symptom of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, ‘sundowning’ involves an increase in symptoms of agitation and confusion, which occur during the early evening hours or late afternoon hours,” said Sara Murphy, vice president of Programs and Services for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter. “When we enter into the fall/winter season and it gets darker earlier, we can see abrupt changes behaviors in those living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia due to the shift in light to darkness earlier.”
Murphy said the time span between sunset and twilight can be disturbing for people with Alzheimer’s and that “sundowning” symptoms within this time can include agitation, wandering, disorientation, restlessness and increased confusion. She offered some advice to help if you notice a worsening of behavioral symptoms starting in the late afternoon hours.
“It is a clue that sundowning may be starting,” Murphy said. “Fading light seems to be a trigger for sundowning and symptoms get worse as the night goes on. The symptoms usually begin to improve by morning. The goal is to help the individual who is experiencing sundowning to maintain a sense of calmness and help them stay oriented to place and time.”
She also recommended ensuring loved ones are prepared for winter storms by making sure they have everything they need and can avoid going outdoors in wintry conditions.
“Regarding safety, assume that all surfaces are slick especially with snowy and icy conditions and ensure they have the proper footwear and shoe support and warm clothes,” Murphy said.
Pandemic adds extra stress
Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementia in general can bring stress, disappointment and sadness but this past year’s COVID-19 pandemic has added even more stress to that situation and heightened risk for spreading the virus, especially for older adults who tend to have underlying health conditions.
“A person living with Alzheimer’s may feel a special sense of loss during the holiday season and post months after because of the changes he or she has experienced,” Murphy said. “At the same time, caregivers may feel overwhelmed by maintaining traditions while providing care and adhering to safety precautions.”
Caregivers are also being challenged by not being able to see their loved one if they are living in a long term care facility.
“Caregivers have typically relied on home or community-based services and may have experienced a disruption due to restrictions caused by COVID-19,” Murphy said. “As communities begin phased reopenings and these services become available again, it is critical to weigh the risks associated with restarting these care options.”
The communal nature of these settings combined with the older age and underlying chronic conditions of most residents make the people living there extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.
“The Alzheimer’s Association believes visitors are only appropriate at a long-term care community when that community has the capability to employ rapid testing for all staff, visitors and residents and adequate and consistent access to personal protective equipment for all staff,” Murphy said.
Many long-term care communities have closed their doors to visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened risks to residents. This has been an especially difficult time for caregivers and families who have been unable to see their loved ones in person.
“There are always risks with in-person visits,” says Murphy, “but as long-term care communities begin to allow visitors during the ongoing pandemic, there are CDC considerations and safety measures to keep in mind when preparing for any visit. Please know that the Association is here for support 24/7 through our helpline.”
For more information, call the 24-hour helpline at 1-800-272-3900.
“Through this free service, specialists and master’s-level clinicians offer confidential support and information to people living with the disease, caregivers, families and the public,” Murphy said.
For free access to virtual educational programming and support groups filtered by zip code, visit https://www.communityresourcefinder.org/.