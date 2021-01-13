Area students and educators recently won statewide awards as part of the Pennsylvania Council of Financial Literacy’s Stock Market Challenge, a web-based stock market simulation and curriculum for students in grades 3-12, according to a California University of Pennsylvania news release.
The local winners were Carmichaels Area School District student Luke Donaldson, educator Keith Gillis, fourth place in the elementary division; South Fayette School District student Eashwari Potdar, educator Lori Leroux, second place middle school division; Carmichaels Area School Districts student Codie Nutt, educator Cassie Menhart, top 10 middle school division; and Fort Cherry School District student Jonathan White, educator Richard Hursh, top 10 high school division.
Competitions were held in the classroom, by county and statewide. Cal U. sponsors the PennCFL Stock Market Challenge at schools in Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.