Each year deserving 4-H and FFA members are awarded scholarships to help with the expenses for advanced education such as college, technical school, or nursing.
Washington County Fair 4-H & FFA Livestock Buyers and the West Alexander Fair 4-H & Livestock Buyers donate money to the 4-H Scholarship Fund. Donations are also received from 4-H Alumni and Friends of 4-H. All active Washington County and Ohio County, W.Va., 4-H and FFA members may apply for the 4-H and FFA scholarship. The 4-H & FFA Scholarship application is available at Washington County Extension Office, 100 West Beau Street, Suite 601, Washington, PA 15301.
The 10 following 4-H and FFA members were awarded a $2,000 scholarship for 2020:
Emily Adams, California University of Pennsylvania, physical therapy assistant; Alexandra Cilia, Saint Francis University, physician assistant sciences; Naomi Clutter, West Virginia University Major, agricultural and extension education; Cailey Dahlquist, Morehead State University, nursing Nicholas Glover, College of the Atlantic, human ecology; Colin Heinrich, Youngstown State University Major, mechanical engineering; Jacob Lacey, California University of Pennsylvania, computer information systems; Emerson Rice, Allegheny College, nursing; Carly Terensky – California University of Pennsylvania, radiologic technology; and Julia West, Pennsylvania State University, landscape architecture.
For more information on the scholarship, call Sheila Hackinson at 724-207-2006.