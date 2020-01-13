Students from seven area high schools were recently nominated for acceptance into the U.S. military academies by U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township.
Jacob Bush, Peters Township High School; Haley Felton, Fort Cherry High School; Ethan Gamble, Ringgold High School; Benjamin Jackson, West Greene High School; Spencer Kane, Chartiers-Houston High School; Mitchell Pohlot, Belle Vernon High School; and Dylan Poirier, Burgettstown High School were all nominated for acceptance into the military academies’ Class of 2024, according to a news release from Reschenthaler’s office.
“As a former Navy JAG, I’m honored to nominate these bright young men and women from Pennsylvania’s 14th District to our nation’s service academies,” Reschenthaler said. “These prestigious institutions not only provide an exceptional education, but they offer unique opportunities for students to develop skills and gain first-hand experience so they can excel in both military and civilian life.”
After completing a thorough application process, the students were interviewed by a service academy nomination panel, whose members include local academy alumni and respected veterans from the community, the release said.
“I would like to thank the members of my service academy nomination panel for their time and input,” Reschenthaler said. “Their diverse experiences serving our country in uniform were invaluable to our nomination process, and I am grateful for their efforts.”
The panel evaluated all candidates on factors such as academic record, leadership experience, extracurricular achievements, integrity and motivation, the release said.
“I am extremely proud to nominate such talented individuals from Southwestern Pennsylvania to serve our nation, and I am confident they will represent our district and country honorably,” Reschenthaler said. “I wish them the best of luck in their bright futures.”