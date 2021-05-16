Three area students were named as part of a group of 27 finalists in the 2021 PBS Kids Writers Contest. The finalists were chosen from almost 700 applicants from throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Delaware.
The local finalists are Venetia third graders Crystal Clydesdale and Emma M. Valotta and McDonald fifth grader Michael Novotnak, according to a WQED news release.
The public will be invited to vote June 17 through June 24 for the “Reader’s Choice Winner.” All finalists’ stories will be available to read and listen to via WQED’s Writers Contest page at www.writeonkids.org.
Winners of 2021 Writers Contest will be announced at a virtual winners’ celebration and awarded prizes including the opportunity to record their winning story. Their recordings will be broadcast on iQKidsRadio.org and featured on Saturday Light Brigade (SLB) Radio in the summer of 2021. K-5 and STEM winners’ stories will be made into an original puppet show which will be shown at the Virtual Celebration by Pittsburgh Puppet Works, the release said..