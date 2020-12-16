Area students are being invited to participate in the recently created United Way of Washington County Student Ambassadors Program.
Students who are in their senior year from Avella, Bentworth, Burgettstown, Canon McMillan, Chartiers-Houston, Fort Cherry, McGuffey, Peters Township, Trinity and Washington high schools are eligible to participate, according to a United Way news release.
The purpose of the Student Ambassadors Program is to offer opportunity for high school seniors to express their ability of leadership, passion and service by creating projects that will impact their community, the release said.
The student will be asked to produce a project that demonstrates real community impact that exemplifies the United Way of Washington County’s mission statement, to unite people, resources and organizations to improve lives in Washington County. The project must be tied back to the United Way of Washington County’s vision of a community where everyone achieves their human potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives, the release said.
“We are encouraging the students to be creative with their ideas for projects that demonstrate community impact while raising awareness and/or funds for the United Way of Washington County,” the release said.
Participating students will be eligible to win the Student Volunteer Award, which includes a scholarship of $500 that will be presented at the Annual Campaign Celebration Luncheon scheduled for June 17, the release said.
For more information, visit https://www.unitedwaywashco.org/student-ambassadors-program.