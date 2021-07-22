Women older than 40 are used to hearing the advice from doctors to undergo an annual mammogram – or X-ray of the breasts – to screen for possible breast cancer.
It’s a potentially lifesaving test, but also one that involves a sometimes painful compression of the breast – a fact that deters some women from getting the procedure. Now, new technology is trying to make the test less painful and more comfortable and some Southwestern Pennsylvania Rotary Clubs have helped bring it to local patients.
How did Rotary get involved with providing medical equipment and mammogram technology?
Area Rotary Clubs and The Washington County Community Foundation (WFFC) recently provided funding to Monongahela Valley Hospital HealthPlex Imaging in Rostraver, in the Monongahela Valley Hospital (MVH) HealthPlex.
The HealthPlex is a “medical mall” containing physician practices, an occupational health practice and fitness facility. HealthPlex Imaging performs mammography, ultrasound, bone density scans and general diagnostic X-ray exams.
Rotary Clubs from Belle Vernon, Charleroi, Monessen/Rostraver, Monongahela, Pleasant Hills and West Newton pooled their resources and received matching grant money from Rotary International to donate $10,000 to The MVH Foundation for the new system. In addition to fundraising, many club members donated their own money to support the project. The Washington County Community Foundation gifted $5,000 to complete the purchase as part of its 2020 Capacity-Building grants.
Local Rotary Clubs have been supporting Monongahela Valley Hospital for a long time, most often through sponsorship of the MVH Lois Orange Ducoeur Breast Cancer Walk each October.
“When the opportunity arose for a grant from Rotary International, Steve and Colleen Arnowitz, of the Charleroi Rotary Club, immediately thought about support of the health system even more,” said Mary Ann Konsugar, HealthPlex Imaging manager. “Steve then reached out to the other clubs in the mid-Mon Valley as well as Darlene Kruth of the Pleasant Hills Club to support the purchase of the new SmartCurve technology for HealthPlex Imaging’s mammography equipment.”
The new technology is called the HOLOGIC® SmartCurveTM Breast Stabilization System and was designed to provide women with a more comfortable mammogram without compromising the accuracy of their imaging.
“Our facility currently has a Hologic Selenia Dimensions 3D Mammography system,” Konsugar said. “The SmartCurve breast stabilization system that was recently purchased for our system provides a curved compression surface that offers a more comfortable patient experience without compromising image quality, workflow or dose.”
Breast imaging has improved a lot over the years to include crisper, clearer images. While mammograms are the best tool for early detection, it is not something most women are eager to approach because of the discomfort associated with it.
“The SmartCurve system features a curved surface that mirrors the shape of a woman’s breast to reduce pinching and allow better distribution of the compression over the entire breast,” Konsugar said.
Clinically proven to deliver a more comfortable mammogram, the makers of SmartCurve said it improves comfort in 93% of patients who reported moderate to severe discomfort with standard compression.
Konsugar said that discomfort absolutely plays a role in whether some women get mammograms.
“Definitely,” she said. “The anxiety associated with mammograms due to discomfort and/or pain is responsible for many women either delaying or not having their yearly screening mammograms performed.”
Early detection is key to winning the fight against breast cancer and getting a yearly screening mammogram is proven to increase survival and quality of life. According to American Cancer Society recommendations, women ages 40 to 44 should have the choice to start annual breast cancer screening with mammograms if they wish to do so. Women age 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year. Women 55 and older should switch to mammograms every two years or can continue yearly screening.