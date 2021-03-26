Applications for the Town & Country Garden Club’s 2020 annual $1,000 scholarship is available for any graduating senior at Carmichaels Area, Central Greene, Jefferson-Morgan, Southwestern Greene or West Greene high schools. Graduating seniors who are pursuing an education in environmental studies, conservation, ecology, horticulture, landscape planning rural/urban, wild life or any environmental studies may apply.
The scholarship is awarded in May for one academic year. Applicants should contact their respected guidance counselor for the application. The deadline to apply is April 15.