Members of the McGuffey and Fort Cherry’s H.G. Parkinson FFA chapters were recipients of the Pennsylvania FFA Foundation’s “Learning by Doing Grants.”
Over the past six years, the foundation has awarded over $96,000 in grants to FFA members, Agriculture Educators and FFA Chapters across the state, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania FFA Foundation.
McGuffey FFA Chapter members Chad Hoover and Allee Hoover received the grants along with HG Parkinson FFA Chapter members Abigail Mitchell and Tristen Foley.
Hoover, son of Mike & Jodie Hoover of Washington, was awarded $500 for his Merino and Oxford Sheep project. He will be purchasing a sheep tilt table to make trimming hooves and administering medicine easier.
Hoover, daughter of Mike & Jodie Hoover of Washington, was awarded $350 for her Market Lamb projects. She will be purchasing a portable lamb stand to help with grooming/fitting her animals at shows.
Mitchell, daughter of Ian & Sarah Mitchell of Burgettstown, was awarded $500 for her dairy goat project. Mitchell will be using milk from her Nubian goats to make soap and lotions. She has her first Nubian kids this year and is excited to expand her business.
Foley, daughter of Robert Foley, Jr. of Bulger, was awarded $500 for her dairy goat project. Foley will be purchasing a bred Nigerian Dwarf doe to add to her herd. She has been raising Nigerian Dwarf goats for several years and looks forward to expanding her herd.
This year, the foundation received a large increase in applications for the grant because of reasons that include canceled livestock sales, eliminated annual chapter fundraisers and decreased school funding due to transitions to virtual education, the release said.
The Pennsylvania FFA Foundation was able to increase support to award $30,000 in grants this year, which was an increase of $18,000 in comparison to 2019, the release said.
“Throughout the years, agricultural companies have shown their continuing commitment to FFA members in Pennsylvania,” said Sarah Sparks, executive director of the Pennsylvania FFA Foundation in the release. “In today’s climate, we know every dollar is being stretched; the fact that these companies rise to the need by finding value in our members and our commitment to students and educators speaks volumes. Experience is often quoted as life’s best learning opportunity. Through this grant program the Foundation has been able to enhance curriculum, provide tools and equipment, and expand the ‘experience’ opportunities available in agricultural education classrooms.”
All funds allocated through the Learning by Doing grants are intended to make a lasting impact on the future of Pennsylvania’s agriculture education. The Pennsylvania FFA Association is a school-based youth leadership development organization of more than 13,000 student members as part of 151 local chapters across the Commonwealth.
For more information visit www.paffa.org/ways-to-give.