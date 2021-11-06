CHROME Federal Credit Union held a Halloween Blood Drive at its branch on Racetrack Road.
There were 40 donations made during the drive.
The blood drive supports the Chartiers Houston Scholarship Fund and thanks to previous blood drives, Vitalant donated nearly $1,300 to the Chartiers-Houston scholarship fund, according to a CHROME news release.
Donors included CHROME employees, students, parents and staff from Chartiers-Houston High School, and members of the community, the release said. CHROME employees dressed in Halloween costumes to make the day more festive and the branch was adorned with full Halloween decorations, the release said.
CHROME partnered with Vitalant and Chartiers-Houston School District to organize and promote the blood drive. The success of the blood drive is a direct result of that partnership and the community’s willingness to step up and help address a critical need, the release said.