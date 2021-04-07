Three area community organizations were among several from across Western Pennsylvania that were recently awarded $100,000 in “Green Gifts” in celebration of Earth Day from Noble Environmental.
The Belle Vernon High School varsity cheerleaders received $10,000, Canonsburg Municipal Swimming Pool received $10,800 and the city of Washington received $11,000, according to a news release from Noble Environmental.
The “Green Gifts” are meant to help the organizations take “steps to achieve sustainability in one of the following categories: human, social, economic and environmental,” the release said.
Noble Environmental is an environmental services company providing innovative technologies and practices to solid waste management, transforming waste to renewable gas that powers vehicles in partnership with Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill and County Hauling, the release said..
“We thought it was extremely important to support projects in our community that are focused on sustainability and led by organizations who value innovation the same way we do,” said Alex Sulkowski, co-founder of Noble Environmental.
The local winners of awards will use their funds for the following projects:
Belle Vernon Area varsity cheerleaders’s project is called “Returning to Our Roots: Composting and Spirit Garden.” In the spirit of sustainability, they have designed this project with love and gratitude for the environment and the community, the release said.
Canonsburg Municipal Swimming Pool will use funds for a dive stand replacement. This safety upgrade will address the continued need of providing recreational options to the community. To continue providing this amenity, the dive structures must be replaced in its entirety, the release said.
Washington will purchase 1,000 new recycle bins in an important step to increase the environmental footprint of the city. Recycling items instead of throwing them away makes our air and water supply much safer for all to enjoy, the release said.
“At Noble, we want to be an example of excellent corporate citizenship. Congratulations to all the winners, we can’t wait to see the outcomes of your projects,” said Rich Walton, co-founder of Noble Environmental.