Nine local children recently won prizes as part of the annual GreeneScene Christmas coloring contest, sponsored by First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County. Pictured with their winning entries and First Federal of Greene County President Judi Goodwin Tanner and CEO/Secretary Charles W. Trump, Jr., are, from left, Harper Shaffer, first place; Sylis Illar, third place; and Lydia Juliano, second place – ages 4 & 5; Adalynn Mankey, second place; and Levi Sisler, third place, – ages 6 & 7; Lauren Rossiter, second place, ages 8 & 9; Payton Duncan, first place, ages 6 & 7; and Addison Cowell, first place, and Brooklyn Chambers, third place, ages 8 & 9.